Rugby-Gloucester outclass Exeter to win their first women's Premier 15s title

Rachel Lund restored Gloucester's advantage, however, and Beckett added another try after returning to the field as the hosts led 17-7 at halftime. Gloucester continued to dominate after the interval and were awarded a penalty try before Liv McGoverne's score gave Exeter hope of a comeback.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:34 IST
Rugby-Gloucester outclass Exeter to win their first women's Premier 15s title

Gloucester-Hartpury overpowered last year's finalists Exeter Chiefs 34-19 on Saturday to become the first team from outside London to win the women's Premier 15s title. Gloucester led 17-7 at halftime on their home ground, Kingsholm, which took a new identity for the day and was renamed "Queensholm" as 9,668 fans watched on, a record crowd for a Premier 15s final.

After Kelsey Jones's early try had given the hosts the early advantage, Gloucester's Sarah Beckett was sent to the sin-bin and Exeter took advantage through Emily Tuttosi, before Liv McGoverne's conversion put them 7-5 ahead. Rachel Lund restored Gloucester's advantage, however, and Beckett added another try after returning to the field as the hosts led 17-7 at halftime.

Gloucester continued to dominate after the interval and were awarded a penalty try before Liv McGoverne's score gave Exeter hope of a comeback. But Lisa Neumann strolled over to extend Gloucester-Hartpury's lead and Ebony Jeffries' late score was only a consolation for the visitors.

Saracens have won the trophy three times since the league was created in 2017 while Harlequins were victorious in 2020-21. The 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

