Left Menu

Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors ease into quarterfinals of TPL

In their second match in Group A, Prashanth was in impressive form, setting up an emphatic 21-15, 11-5, 35-3 victory for his team.Delhi Warriors trounced Hyderabad Gliders 22-1, 9-1, 30-4 and Lucknow Nawabs 19-6, 24-13, 8-8 to also book a berth in the last-eight stage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:36 IST
Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors ease into quarterfinals of TPL

Bengaluru Ninjas registered victories over Assam Heroes and Haryana Hunters to advance to the quarterfinals of the inaugural Taekwondo Premier League here on Saturday.

Prashanth Rana, silver medallist in the Senior Nationals, led Bengaluru's charge, helping overcome a valiant Assam Heroes 12-2, 14-14, 10-9. In their second match in Group A, Prashanth was in impressive form, setting up an emphatic 21-15, 11-5, 35-3 victory for his team.

Delhi Warriors trounced Hyderabad Gliders 22-1, 9-1, 30-4 and Lucknow Nawabs 19-6, 24-13, 8-8 to also book a berth in the last-eight stage. Four-time national champion Sahil was the star for Delhi. Lucknow got the better of Hyderabad to also make it to the quarterfinals.

Maharashtra Avengers made light of losing India No. 1 Prithiviraj Chauhan during the weigh-in to enter the quarterfinals.

The country's number two player Shivan Shetty led his team to an emphatic 11-2, 13-4, 11-1 victory over Himachal Hurricanes. Rajasthan Royals trounced Himachal Hurricanes 22-3, 14-1, 8-3.

Group C saw Gujarat Thunders zooming to the top with two straight wins. They first sneaked past Punjab Royals 10-6, 11-9, 14-4 and then recorded a one-sided 15-0, 11-0, 21-3 win over Chennai Strikers.

Manish Chavan, a gold medal winner in the Senior National Championship in 2018, and Satish were the other two players who did well for Maharashtra Avengers.

RESULTS: Group A: Bengaluru Ninjas beat Assam Heroes 12-2, 14-14, 10-9; Haryana Hunters beat Assam 6-4, 20-7, 7-5; Bengaluru bt Haryana 21-15, 11-5, 35-3 Group B Lucknow Nawabs beat Hyderabad Gliders 19-5, 11-2, 11-3; Delhi beat Hyderabad 22-1, 9-1, 30-4; Delhi beat Lucknow 19-6, 24-13, 8-8 Group C Gujarat Thunders beat Punjab Royals 10-6, 11-9, 14-4; Punjab beat Chennai 10-7, 10-8, 8-4; Gujarat beat Chennai 15-0, 11-0, 21-3.

Group D Maharashtra Avengers beat Himachal Hurricanes 11-2, 13-4, 11-1; Rajasthan beat Himachal 22-3, 14-1, 8-4; Rajasthan beat Maharashtra 7-0, 5-2, 4-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023