Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea sign 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Richards was named in Jamaica's squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and they play their opening Group A match against the United States on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 00:43 IST
Soccer-Chelsea sign 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards, the Premier League club said on Saturday. The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.

At college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College. Richards was named in Jamaica's squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and they play their opening Group A match against the United States on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023