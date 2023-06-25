Left Menu

Rallying-Ogier wins Safari Rally as Toyota sweep top four places

The eight-times world champion, now racing part-time, beat championship leader Kalle Rovanpera of Finland by 6.7 seconds with Welshman Elfyn Evans a distant third and Japan's Takamoto Katsuta fourth. The win was Ogier's third from five starts so far this season.

France's Sebastien Ogier won Kenya's Safari Rally on Sunday as his Toyota team swept the top four places for the second year in a row. The eight-times world champion, now racing part-time, beat championship leader Kalle Rovanpera of Finland by 6.7 seconds with Welshman Elfyn Evans a distant third and Japan's Takamoto Katsuta fourth.

The win was Ogier's third from five starts so far this season. Rovanpera extended his championship lead over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville to 37 points, with the Belgian finishing eighth but bagging some precious bonus points with the fastest time in the final Power Stage.

