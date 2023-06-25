Chelsea sign 17-year-old Dujuan Richards

Left Menu

Chelsea football club signs Jamaica international Dujuan Richards. According to the official website of Chelsea football club, "Chelsea has completed the signing of Jamaica international Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards, who will join the club next season following his 18th birthday."

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 21:05 IST
Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards (Source: Chelsea Official Website) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea football club signs Jamaica international Dujuan Richards. According to the official website of Chelsea football club, "Chelsea has completed the signing of Jamaica international Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards, who will join the club next season following his 18th birthday." A prolific goalscorer at the youth level, the 17-year-old was handed his senior international debut earlier this year against Trinidad & Tobago. Richards' first start for his country came three days later against the same opposition and he completed 90 minutes against Qatar earlier this month. Richards has also been selected by Jamaica for the upcoming Gold Cup.

Born in Port Royal, the young forward has developed into a full international at the Phoenix Allstars Football Academy, which he joined at the age of 11. He has experience of facing English opposition at the youth level and at the 2022 Manning Cup, an Under-19 competition regarded as Jamaica's most prestigious youth tournament, Richards, representing Kingston College, scored 31 goals and registered 19 assists.(ANI)

