Left Menu

Mexico beats Honduras 4-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener behind 2 Romo goals

PTI | Houston | Updated: 26-06-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 09:27 IST
Mexico beats Honduras 4-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener behind 2 Romo goals

Mexico won its first game under interim coach Jaime Lozano, opening the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 4-0 victory over Honduras.

Luis Romo beat goalkeeper Luis López with an 18-yard left foot shot about 50 seconds in, Mexico's fastest Gold Cup goal. He doubled the lead in the 23rd minute with his third international goal, a close-range header after Jesús Gallardo nodded a corner kick in front of the net.

Orbelín Pineda scored in the 52nd minute, dribbling just into the penalty area before scoring his eighth international goal, and Luis Chávez added his second international in the 64th from near the penalty spot.

Diego Cocca was fired as Mexico coach after the CONCACAF Nations League, where Mexico lost to the U.S. 3-0 in a semifinal before beating Panama 1-0 for third place.

In the first game of the Group B doubleheader, Haiti beat invited guest Qatar 2-1 after Frantzdy Pierrot poked in a centering pass in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time. Yusuf Abdurisag put Qatar ahead in the 20th minute and Duckens Nazon tied the score in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, In Group A at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Trinidad and Tobago defeated St. Kitts and Nevis 3-0 on goals by Alvin Jones in the 43rd and Ajani Fortune in the 65th plus an own goal by Jameel Ible in the 73rd. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023