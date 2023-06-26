Left Menu

ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic to reclaim World No 1 spot

Djokovic had just claimed World No. 1 position after winning his record 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: Cinch Championships/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Carlos Alcaraz on Monday became the World No. 1 men's player, reclaiming the spot from the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic after winning the Queen's Club Champion, as reported by ATP. Djokovic had just claimed World No. 1 position after winning his record 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open 2023. Two weeks later, the 20-year-old Spaniard passed the Serbian and begin his 26th week at the top of the men's tennis mountain.

It will be the sixth change at World No. 1 in 2023, the most in a single season since 2018 (seven). The six World No. 1 changes are the most in a year's first half since 1983, when it changed seven times from January to June. Daniil Medvedev remains in the 3rd spot despite losing more than 45 points. Norway's Casper Ruud remains in the 4th position with 4,960 points. The Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas still holds to his position with 4,670 points.

Throughout the first half of the season, Alcaraz and Djokovic have been locked in a struggle that shows no signs of abating. Alcaraz will remain World No. 1 until Wimbledon, although the title will be up for grabs at the grass-court tournament. The Spaniard will take an 80-point lead into Wimbledon, where nobody will be dropping points this year. He is guaranteed to hold World No. 1 for at least three weeks (Eastbourne/Mallorca and Wimbledon), which will bring him to 28 weeks overall.

To recover World No. 1, Djokovic needs make it at least to the third round of Wimbledon. He must then outperform Alcaraz. Daniil Medvedev may possibly reclaim his World No. 1 ranking. Medvedev must win the championship if Alcaraz fails to advance to the fourth round and Djokovic fails to reach the quarterfinals. Djokovic will attempt to reclaim his younger rival's position as he strives to become the first man or woman to spend 400 weeks at World No. 1. The Serbian has now completed 389 weeks, 79 weeks more than the player in second position, Roger Federer (310 weeks).

As of now, Alcaraz and Djokovic are set to compete for the year-end ATP No. 1 sponsored by Pepperstone. Alcaraz received the award for the first time last year, making him the youngest person in history to do so. With seven year-end No. 1 finishes, Djokovic owns the record, with the most recent being in 2021. (ANI)

