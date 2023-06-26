Left Menu

"Chances don't change so much... I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon": Carlos Alcaraz on his prospects of winning grasscourt major

Alcaraz defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets on Sunday at the Queen's Club Championship, turning up his finest grasscourt performance.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:27 IST
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Carlos Alcaraz has no issues with being seeded No. 1 or 2 at Wimbledon since he is aware of the task the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will present. Alcaraz defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets on Sunday at the Queen's Club Championship, turning up his finest grasscourt performance of his career. The 6-4, 6-4 victory was the Spaniard's maiden triumph on a grass court and helped the 20-year-old knock Djokovic off the top spot in ATP Ranking.

Despite this, Alcaraz acknowledged in his on-court interview that he won't be the Wimbledon favourite given the presence of defending champion Djokovic. "The chances don't change so much. I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon. Right now I'm feeling better than the beginning of the week, that's obvious," ATP.com quoted Alcaraz as saying.

However, he did add that being back to the top of the standings gives him more confidence and drive to compete at Wimbledon. In addition, he stated that little would change regardless of his seeding or placement. "Of course, recovering the No. 1 before Wimbledon, it gives you extra motivation, it gives you extra confidence coming into Wimbledon. But it doesn't change too much if I play Wimbledon as the No. 2 or the No. 1," he added.

The delighted Spaniard claimed that after demonstrating his power on clay and hardcourt, the victory indicates that he can play well on grass as well. "It means a lot to me. Being able to win this amazing tournament in the first time that I played here for me is fantastic. To know that I'm [capable of] a good level on grass, obviously [to be] champion of every tournament feels special," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are likely to be the top two seeds at the Championships, which begin with the main event on July 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

