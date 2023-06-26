Left Menu

Nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 invited

The nominations for the TNNAA 2022 are being invited through the portal https://awards.gov.in from 15th June, 2023 to 14th July, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:56 IST
Nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 invited
The award consists of a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie/a saree, and an award money of Rs. 15 Lakh.  Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has invited nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India confers the National Adventure Awards called “Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award” (TNNAA) in order to recognize the achievements of persons associated in the field of adventure and to encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in challenging situations.

The nominations for the TNNAA 2022 are being invited through the portal https://awards.gov.in from 15th June, 2023 to 14th July, 2023. Guidelines for the award are available at the website of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at the following URL https://yas.nic.in/youth-affairs/inviting-nominations-tenzing-norgay-national-adventure-award-2022-15th-june-2023-14th . Any person having excellent performance and having outstanding qualities of leadership, a sense of adventure discipline and continuous achievement in one particular field of adventure viz. Land, Air or Water (Sea) may apply for the award before the last date i.e. 14th July, 2023 through the above portal.

The award consists of a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie/a saree, and an award money of Rs. 15 Lakh. The Awards are presented to the winners along with Arjuna Awards by the Government of India.

Usually, One Award is given in four categories namely, Land Adventure, Water (Sea) Adventure, Air Adventure and Life Time Achievement for adventure activities on Land, Sea and Air. Achievements for the last 3 years are considered for the 3 categories namely Land Adventure, Water (Sea) Adventure, Air Adventure and for Life Time Achievement award, the achievement of entire career is considered.

(With Inputs from PIB)

