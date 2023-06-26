Left Menu

Australia dismisses England before lunch to take lead in women's Ashes series

England resumed its second innings on 116-5 in pursuit of a winning target of 268 on the last day at Trent Bridge.

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:24 IST
England's five remaining wickets fell on the final morning of the one-off women's Ashes test and Australia seized the advantage in the multi-format series with an 89-run victory on Monday.

England resumed its second innings on 116-5 in pursuit of a winning target of 268 on the last day at Trent Bridge. England collapsed to 178 all out despite 54 from Danni Wyatt.

Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner's 8-66 in 20 overs saw her walk away with a 12-wicket haul as Australia collected four points ahead of the one-day internationals and Twenty20 games.

England will have to win five of the six white-ball contests against the ODI and T20 world champions to retrieve the urn for the first time since 2015.

Australia scored 473 in its first innings with Annabel Sutherland 137 not out. Tammy Beaumont (208) hit England women's first double test century in reply.

England had looked in control after dismissing Australia's second innings for 257 and reaching 55-0.

Sophie Ecclestone took a 10-wicket haul for England.

