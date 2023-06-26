I was pretty frustrated with myself: Marnus Labuschagne on twin dismissals to Stuart Broad

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has described his dual dismissals to experienced England bowler Stuart Broad as 'uncharacteristic', stating he was disappointed with himself after being removed twice in the same fashion. In both innings of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Labuschagne edged deliveries outside off stump. Broad's first delivery was an outswinger he devised particularly for Labuschagne and Steven Smith.

Labuschagne, on the other hand, is convinced that Stuart Broad will not get into his mind, sure that he has understood what went wrong with his twin failure against England's pacer in the first Test. He finally got an opportunity to get involved in the action and experienced the intensity of their style on and off the field.

"When you get out first ball you just throw it in the bag. Potentially I thought that they were going to come straight and then he got a nice ball that swung in the right area," ESPNcricinfo quoted Labuschagne as saying. "With a lack of bounce at Edgbaston, it sucks you into thinking you can hit the ball a bit more and I just made a few poor decisions [against balls] that were really wide. They'd be an eighth or ninth stump, some of those deliveries. They were very uncharacteristic dismissals to how I've usually played, that's why I was pretty frustrated with myself to get out that way and asked myself the question, 'why did I play at those deliveries?" he added.

"I've come up with my own summation of what that is. Now it's if there's anything I can do tactically or technically to make sure it doesn't happen again. It's a rarity that I'd play at those balls so it's not something I'm going to overthink, but I hold myself to a much higher standard than those dismissals," the Australia batter said. However, Labuschagne was pleased to recognise Broad's ability for getting the better of him in the first Test. The only other time he had been dismissed by him was when he stepped across his stumps in Hobart and ended up prostrate in the crease.

"He's 2 and 0 now so he's done his homework," Labuschagne said. "That first [and only] ball I got in the first innings was a very nice ball. I haven't faced Stuart Broad where he's really been able to swing it away. He usually angles in, and that one definitely swung. "First ball, most of the time you just play and miss at that then you go 'okay', you can make the adjustments out there. I said this about [R] Ashwin, guys who take the time to do the homework, understand the game, and work out how they're going to get certain guys out, I've got so much respect for them so if they're putting the time and effort in and it pays off, that's a credit to them." Australia are currently one up in the Ashes 2023 five-match Test series. Australia managed to hold on to the victory as England continued to play in their style throughout the course of five days. (ANI)

