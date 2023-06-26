Sports News Roundup: Astros win finale with Dodgers in 11 innings; Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Hitech seek to enter F1 from 2026 with Kazakh backing

British racing team Hitech have applied to enter a team in Formula One from 2026 with investment from Kazakh billionaire businessman Vladimir Kim. Hitech Global Holdings, which owns and operates Hitech Grand Prix, said in a statement on Monday it had agreed the sale of a 25% interest to Kim.

MLB roundup: Astros win finale with Dodgers in 11 innings

Jeremy Pena and Jose Abreu each hit two-run homers, Alex Bregman had a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning and the visiting Houston Astros salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. After the Astros blew a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning, Corey Julks had an RBI single in the 10th inning and Bregman was the difference in the 11th as Houston won for just the third time in its last 10 games.

Tennis-Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected for a second term as the head of the organisation from 2024 through 2026, the governing body of men's tennis announced on Monday. Italian Gaudenzi presented an ambitious OneVision strategic plan to revolutionise the sport after taking over in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced sporting bodies into crisis mode.

Golf-Fenway Sports Group joins Tiger Woods developed high-tech golf league

Fenway Sports Group, owner of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool, said on Monday they have added a team in the TGL, the tech-forward team golf league developed by Tiger Woods, to their portfolio. The Boston team joins Los Angeles Golf Club, which was announced as the first team to join TGL on June 8 and is owned by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, his wife tennis great Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams.

Motor racing-Wrexham's Hollywood owners join group buying into Alpine F1

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are joining Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners in an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine Racing, the Formula One team's parent company Renault announced on Monday. The 200 million euro ($218.10 million) deal values British-based Alpine Racing at around $900 million following the investment.

Soccer-Jeddah named host city for 2023 Club World Cup

The 2023 Club World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Monday. The decision was made following a FIFA delegation visit to Jeddah last week to assess ongoing preparations for the tournament.

Soccer-Barcelona sign Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit

Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday. The 32-year-old has a contract until June 2025 with an option for a further year, while the Spanish champions also said they had included a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($435.72 million).

Tennis-Wimbledon 2023: List of expected men's seeds

Novak Djokovic will bid to win a men's record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown when Wimbledon gets underway next month but while the Serb has won the last four titles at the All England Club he will be seeded second behind Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic drew level with Rafa Nadal on 22 majors by winning the Australian Open and moved ahead of the injured Spaniard when he claimed the French Open.

Tennis-Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne

Wimbledon champion and world number three Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne on Monday, saying she was still recovering from a virus that forced her to withdraw from the French Open. Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year and has steadily gone up the world rankings in 2023.

Soccer-Toronto FC fires head coach Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley has been fired as head coach and sporting director of Toronto FC, the Major League Soccer club said on Monday, after the team managed just three wins from 20 games. Bradley, who took over Toronto in November 2021, was relieved of duties after a run of poor results that has the club second from the bottom of the Eastern Conference ahead of only Inter Miami with a 3-7-10 record (win-loss-draw).

