One can learn a lot from his life: Anurag Thakur meets CWG medalist boxer Rohit Tokas

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the Commonwealth Games medalist Rohit Tokas at his residence on Thursday. After the meeting, Thakur said Munirka village, where the boxer resides, has come to be identified by athletes and the sporting disciplines that they represent.

"Munirka's identity is sports and its sportspersons. Rohit Tokas has won medals for India, works in the Railways and trains future players. One can learn a lot from his life. His father was a wrestler. But Rohit started with swimming and won medals in boxing. The Narendra Modi government has provided all help to athletes and sports in general. We held discussions (during the meeting). We were welcomed warmly by his family. They are committed to sports," Thakur told media persons. Tokas clinched the bronze medal in the Men's 67kg Welterweight category after losing to Zambia's Stephen Zimba at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August last year.

The 29-year-old was involved in a thrilling clash against Zambia's Zimba and both boxers had their moments in the match, but ultimately, it was the latter who secured a 3-2 win on points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)