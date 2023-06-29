Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United agree deal for Mount from Chelsea -The Athletic

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported on Thursday. After back-and-forth negotiations, the London club have accepted a third offer from United worth 55 million pounds ($69.39 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said. The 24-year-old Chelsea academy product made his debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:19 IST
The England international, who also had loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, helped Chelsea to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles.

The 24-year-old Chelsea academy product made his debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club. The England international, who also had loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, helped Chelsea to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Last season Mount played 24 league games, scoring three goals and making two assists, but was hampered by a pelvic injury.

