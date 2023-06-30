Sanath Jayasuriya turns 54: A look at magnificent numbers of the 'Matara Mauler'

Legendary Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya, who redefined the way openers batted during the 1990s with his monstrous hitting, turned 54 on Friday. Jayasuriya made his international debut in 1989 for Sri Lanka and retired from the game at its highest level in 2011. His longevity and consistency made him one of sport's household names worldwide.

Jayasuriya represented SL in 110 Tests. In these, he scored 6,973 runs at an average of 40.07. He scored 14 centuries and 31 half-centuries in 188 innings, with the best score of 340. He is the fourth-highest scorer for SL in Tests, with the top spot held by Kumar Sangakkara (12,400 runs). In Tests, Jayasuriya holds the record of registering the seventh-highest score by a batter ever, with his knock of 340. West Indies southpaw Brian Lara has the highest Test score, with 400*.

Jayasuriya also had a 576-run partnership with Roshan Mahanama for second wicket against India in 1996. This guided SL to a score of 952/6 declared, the highest test total ever. He also had 98 wickets in Tests, with the best bowling figures of 5/34.

The attacking left-hander was an ODI cricket giant. He wore Sri Lanka's iconic Blue colours in 445 ODI matches, scoring 13,430 runs at an average of 32.36. He scored 28 centuries and 68 half-centuries in 433 innings, with the best score of 189. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, with the top spot in the hands of legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs). He is also the second-highest run-scorer for Lanka in ODIs, behind Sangakkara (14,234 runs). His tally of 28 centuries is the fifth-highest by any batter, with Tendulkar (49 centuries) at the top. He has recorded the highest number of ODI tons for SL.

He also has a total of 323 ODI wickets, which is the 11th highest by any bowler in the format. The top wicket-taker is Muttiah Muralidaran (534) in ODIs. Jayasuriya has taken the fourth-highest ODI wickets for SL. His best bowling figures are 6/29. Jayasuriya is also the third-highest-capped ODI player ever with 445 matches. Sachin is at the top with 463 matches.

Jayasuriya was the part of Sri Lankan team that won the 1996 Cricket World Cup. He was crowned as the 'Player of the Tournament' for scoring 221 runs in six matches at an average of 36.83 and a strike rate of over 131 with two fifties. He also took seven wickets with the best bowling figures of 3/12. He played 31 T20Is, mostly in the early days of the format. He scored 629 runs in them at an average of 23.29, with four fifties to his name in 30 innings.

Overall in 586 matches, he has scored 21,032 runs at an average of 34.14. He has scored 42 centuries and 103 fifties for SL, with the best score of 340. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in international cricket and third-highest scorer for SL behind Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs) and Sangakkara (28,016). The leading run-scorer is Sachin (34.357 runs).

He has also taken 440 wickets in international cricket. Jayasuriya's numbers make him one of the most feared players of his era and a true all-rounder. (ANI)

