CWC Qualifiers 2023: Ireland too strong for USA; wins by 6 wickets

In the Play-off match for seventh place in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, Ireland defeated the USA by six wickets, with Craig Young getting a three-wicket haul and Paul Stirling, skipper Andy Balbirnie shining with the bat. Batting first, the USA scored 196 in 42.4 overs. Team USA was bowled out even before reaching 200 run mark.

USA's batsman Sushant Modani scored 55 runs in 93 balls while smashing four boundaries. Saiteja Mukkamalla accumulated 55 runs from 46 balls hitting five boundaries and one maximum. An 88-run stand between Mukkamalla and Modani stabilised their innings after losing two early wickets. From 151/5, USA was reduced to 168/9 and was eventually bowled out for 196.

Ireland's Craig Young was judged the Player of the Match for his amazing bowling spell. He took three wickets while giving away 35 runs in just seven overs. Andy McBrine of Ireland took two wickets and Mark Adair took two scalps. In the second innings, Ireland batted brilliantly and chased down the target in just 34.2 overs. They made 197 runs with the loss of four wickets.

Ireland was committed in the chase and quickly began scoring runs with Paul Stirling taking the lead. He completed his half-century and the opening partnership crossed 75 runs. Ireland was moving comfortably even after the wickets of Andy McBrine (35) and Stirling. Ireland's Paul Stirling scored his half-century. He scored 58 runs in 45 balls while smashing nine boundaries and two maximums. Andrew Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland, scored 45 runs in 28 balls hitting five boundaries.

USA's bowling attack could have been stronger as their bowlers conceded many runs. Noshthush Kenjige took two wickets but conceded 41 runs in just seven overs. Nisarg Ketankuma Patel of USA took one Irish scalp and was smashed for 20 runs in six overs. Abhishek Paradkar also took one Irish wicket but was hit for 28 runs in three overs.

Ireland chose to field first against the USA in the Play-off semi-final for seventh place. Both teams would not be making it to India this year for the World Cup. (ANI)

