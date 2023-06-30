"Huge effort by everyone,": Ferrari F1 team driver Carlos Sainz

Formula 1 racer Carlos Sainz, who drives for Scuderia Ferrari, said he was all pumped up and eyeing positive results for his team in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. In a recent interview with Formula 1, Sainz said he was impressed with his team, adding "it has been a huge effort by everyone".

Ferrari is currently in the fourth position in the Constructor's Championship with 122 points. Carlos Sainz, along with fellow Formula 1 racer and Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, will be hoping to take their team into the top three in the Championship.

There were positive signs on the tyre front last time out in Canada, as the Ferrari drivers bounced back from a challenging qualifying session to claim a solid haul of points in P4 and P5 -- with Charles Leclerc leading Sainz home. Sainz told the official website of Formula 1, "It's been a huge effort by everyone and from here I wanted to congratulate them and tell them that we are going to do our best to make them work well and hopefully they are all worth it and we can be competitive this weekend."

Red Bull is in the number one spot in the Constructor's Championship with 321 points. On catching up with Red Bull in the championship, Sainz said, "There's a big gap between Red Bull and us, and to think that we're going to cut the gap with one upgrade I think would be naive and not realistic."

He added, "At the same time, if Red Bull brings an upgrade to Austria or any time soon, it also means that your upgrade is less big -- it's all relative in F1." On Ferrari's new upgrade, Sainz said, "I do hope that this upgrade is opening a bit of a new window of development and new opportunities and new ways to set up the car that help us move in the right direction. But I think it would be a bit optimistic, let's say, to think that suddenly we're going to be level par with Red Bull with how competitive they are."

He added, "The team back in Maranello (Italy) have done an incredible effort to bring them forward to this race," he said, adding, "I cannot thank enough the people back in Maranello for the extra hours that everyone has put in to make these parts arrive." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)