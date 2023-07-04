Left Menu

Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes, to undergo surgery for shoulder dislocation

Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes, to undergo surgery for shoulder dislocation
Ollie Pope Image Credit: Wikipedia
England vice-captain Ollie Pope was on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Test at the Lord's and will now undergo a surgery in coming days.

The 25-year-old batter had hurt his shoulder when he landed awkwardly during Australia's first innings in the second Test last week.

He then aggravated his injury during the second innings on the third day after England were erroneously told they were not permitted to use a substitute fielder in the second essay.

''England and Surrey batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the LV Insurance men’s Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s last week.'' ''Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery,'' the England and Wales Cricket Board said in statement on Tuesday.

England have not named a replacement. The third Test is scheduled to be played at Headingley from Thursday. The hosts trail the five-match series 0-2.

