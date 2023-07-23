Left Menu

Karman Kaur Thandi enters final of W60 Evansville in ITF World Tour

PTI | Evansville | Updated: 23-07-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 09:42 IST
Karman Kaur Thandi enters final of W60 Evansville in ITF World Tour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India's Karman Kaur Thandi moved into the final of the W60 Evansville, an ITF Women's World Tennis Tour event, defeating the host nation's Mccartney Kessler in straight sets here.

Thandi, seeded third, beat Kessler 6-3 7-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Indian will play fourth seed Yulia Starodubtseva of Ukraine for the title.

The title clash is a re-match of last month's W60 Sumter final.

In that match, Thandi lost 7-6(5), 5-7 4-6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023