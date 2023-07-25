Olympique de Marseille football club sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford FC

French football club Olympique de Marseille which competes in the Ligue 1 has signed Senegalese football player Ismaila Sarr from Watford FC. According to the Olympique de Marseille website, "Olympique de Marseille today announced the signing of Ismaïla Sarr from Watford FC. The winger has signed for the club after passing his medical."

Trained at AS Generation Foot in Senegal, Ismaïla Sarr began his career in 2016 at FC Metz. After a remarkable first season, the Senegalese striker signed for Stade Rennais FC in the summer of 2017, making 77 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in two seasons. He won the Coupe de France with the Breton club in 2019. That same year, Ismaïla Sarr decided to move to Watford in northwest London. With the Hornets, he scored 34 goals and provided 24 assists in 131 games played.

Sarr has represented his country with the Senegal U23 national team. In 2015, he played in Africa U-23 Cup of Nations. At that time, his age was only 17. He contributed that Senegal finished the competition in fourth place, playing three games. He played for the first time with Senegal national team in a match against Namibia in September 2016 in Dakar (2–0) for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, for which Senegal had already qualified.

In 2018, he was named in Senegal's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. In 2019, Sarr was part of the Senegal squad that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, for only the second time in the nation's history. He played the full 90 minutes of the final on 19 July 2019, as they lost 1–0 to Algeria.

Sarr was part of Senegal's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations; the Lions of Teranga went on to win the tournament for the first time in their history. (ANI)

