Summer Showdown: Women's Africa Cup of Nations Rescheduled

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations has been rescheduled to take place in the summer, now set for July 25 through August 16, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The announcement comes just two weeks before the tournament was originally due to start.

Originally slated for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, the event faced uncertainty with reports suggesting Morocco may withdraw from hosting. However, CAF has confirmed the competition will proceed in Morocco, following discussions with partners including FIFA.

CAF's decision underscores a commitment to ensuring the competition's success despite unforeseen challenges. Notably, the competition will serve as a qualifier for the 2027 Women's World Cup. South Africa had expressed readiness to host if Morocco withdrew.