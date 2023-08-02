Left Menu

Argentinian defender breaks leg during Copa Libertadores match

I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Snchez. Argentinos Juniors thanked the Brazilian club and the footballer for their concern for Snchez.We are rivals, not enemies, the Argentinian club said.Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz, who is also Brazils national team coach until the middle of next year, said in a press conference that Marcelo did not deserve to be sent off and called the incident an unfortunate event. Gabriel Avalos opened the scoring with a volley for the hosts in the 14th minute of the first leg of the round-of-16 match.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:09 IST
Argentinian defender breaks leg during Copa Libertadores match

An Argentinos Juniors defender broke his left leg during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires. Luciano Sánchez, 29, suffered the serious injury on Tuesday after a challenge by veteran left-back Marcelo, now playing for Brazil's Fluminense. The former Real Madrid player was sent off in tears as the Argentinian screamed on the pitch, surrounded by concerned players on both teams. The incident took place in the 56th minute of the match, which finished 1-1. Local media say doctors at the Sanatorio Finochietto hospital estimated Sánchez' recovery time between eight and 12 months due to the incident.

''I lived a very tough moment on the pitch today,'' Marcelo said on social media. ''With no intention I injured a fellow footballer. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez.'' Argentinos Juniors thanked the Brazilian club and the footballer for their concern for Sánchez.

''We are rivals, not enemies,'' the Argentinian club said.

Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz, who is also Brazil's national team coach until the middle of next year, said in a press conference that Marcelo did not deserve to be sent off and called the incident ''an unfortunate event.'' Gabriel Avalos opened the scoring with a volley for the hosts in the 14th minute of the first leg of the round-of-16 match. Argentinos later saw its goalkeeper Alexis Martin Arias sent off in the 76th minute, and be replaced by substitute midfielder Luciano Heredia until the end of the match.

Fluminense took advantage of the opportunity and equalized with Samuel Xavier in the 87th minute from long range.

The teams will play again next Tuesday at the Maracana Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023