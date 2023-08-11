Left Menu

Harry Kane transfer drags on as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says the club is still working on a deal

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday said the club is still working hard to sign England captain Harry Kane after reports of delays in his expected transfer from Tottenham.The deal, reportedly worth more than 100 million pounds USD 110 million, would break the Bundesliga transfer record.Were working hard on it, I can definitely confirm that, and its no longer a secret, Tuchel said.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 17:41 IST
Harry Kane transfer drags on as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says the club is still working on a deal
England captain Harry Kane Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday said the club is still ''working hard'' to sign England captain Harry Kane after reports of delays in his expected transfer from Tottenham.

The deal, reportedly worth more than 100 million pounds (USD 110 million), would break the Bundesliga transfer record.

''We're working hard on it, I can definitely confirm that, and it's no longer a secret,'' Tuchel said. ''But as of now there is no decision, there is no agreement.'' Kane, who had been expected to undergo medical tests in Germany on Friday, could potentially make his debut Saturday as Bayern hosts Leipzig in the German Super Cup. However, British broadcaster Sky Sports reported he had not yet flown to Germany.

Kane would give a central focus in attack to a Bayern team which has struggled to adapt since selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona a year ago.

Kane's departure would leave a hole in Tottenham's squad ahead of its first game of the new Premier League season Sunday. It would require a deep rebuild in a team which is already reeling from the failure to qualify for any European competition this season. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023