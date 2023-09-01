Left Menu

Rugby-Australia's Slipper unlikely to make World Cup opener against Georgia

Australia will likely be without their most experienced player for their Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia with prop James Slipper nursing a foot tendon injury. 9, coach Eddie Jones said. "At this stage, definitely touch and go for Georgia, he's got a tendon problem in his foot," Jones told reporters.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 01-09-2023 07:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 07:05 IST
Australia will likely be without their most experienced player for their Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia with prop James Slipper nursing a foot tendon injury. Slipper missed the Wallabies' 41-17 defeat by hosts France on Sunday and could be sidelined again for their Pool C opener on Sept. 9, coach Eddie Jones said.

"At this stage, definitely touch and go for Georgia, he's got a tendon problem in his foot," Jones told reporters. "We believe we've got that under control and he'll be back on the paddock after Georgia."

Hooker Jordan Uelese and prop Pone Fa'amausili are also in some doubt for the Georgia game, the former nursing a knee injury and the latter a calf problem. Australia have missed the midfield drive of Samu Kerevi as he recovers from a broken hand and he has yet to return to full training.

"We've got a few out but every team in the world has got that at the moment," said Jones. "It's just a matter of good rehab, good recovery and get them back on the field as quickly as we can."

Twice champions Australia head into the World Cup in dire form, with Jones starting his second stint as Wallabies coach with five straight losses. After facing Georgia in Paris, Australia take on Fiji, Wales and Portugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

