HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 1509 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under clear skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Reigning champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Friday and second seed Novak Djokovic faces fellow-Serbian Laslo Djere.
READ MORE Alcaraz and Medvedev move on at U.S. Open as Isner exits with a bang
Medvedev survives 'Aussie' late night scare to advance at US Open
'Zombie' Jabeur refuses to let illness defeat her at US Open Alcaraz downs Harris to reach US Open third round
'Warrior' Jabeur battles past Noskova to reach US Open third round Pegula crushes Tig to set up Svitolina showdown in New York
Svitolina outplays Pavlyuchenkova to reach US Open third round Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray
Ace king Isner calls it a career after U.S. Open loss Murray, Isner come up short U.S. Open second round
Dimitrov overwhelms Murray, Draper upsets Hurkacz Sabalenka powers past Burrage into U.S. Open third round
