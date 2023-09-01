Left Menu

India name squad for U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:02 IST
India name squad for U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
  • India

India U-23 men's team head coach Clifford Miranda on Friday announced a 23-member squad for the U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers to be held in Dalian, China from September 6-12.

The team will be led by striker Sivasakthi Narayanan India, seeking their maiden qualification to the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, will face Maldives (September 6), hosts China (September 9) and United Arab Emirates (September 12) in Group G.

The 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams will qualify for the main tournament, which also serves as the qualifier for the men's Olympic football tournament in Paris next summer. India squad: Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

Forwards: Sourav K, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Sivasakthi Narayanan (Captain), Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Head coach: Clifford Miranda.

