Fitzpatrick brothers set up family showdown over the weekend at European Masters

The Fitzpatrick brothers have set up a family showdown over the weekend at the European Masters.

Matt Fitzpatrick, seeking a high finish to secure an automatic place in Europe's Ryder Cup team, shot 5-under 65 to move into the lead on 12-under par midway through the second round on Friday at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss mountains. The 2022 U.S. Open champion was a winner here in 2017 and '18.

His younger brother will be trying to stop him claiming a third victory.

Alex Fitzpatrick, four years younger at age 24, also shot 65 to lie two shots off the pace and establish a great storyline at the European tour event that doubles as the final tournament for Ryder Cup qualification.

"It's weird competing for a tournament," Matt Fitzpatrick said. ''We never did it as juniors.

"It's going to be a nightmare for my parents." Alex Fitzpatrick's golf career has been in the shadow of his brother's and he has been there for Matt's biggest moments. Like last year when he was greenside at No. 18 at Brookline where Matt won the U.S. Open for his first major title, and 10 years ago when he was on Matt's bag for his victory at the U.S. Amateur on the same course in Massachusetts.

Now he is a top player in his own right, up to No. 166 in the world and recently having finish tied for 17th at the British Open in his first appearance at a major.

"He's my brother but also a competitor, I'm still trying to beat him," Alex said. ''I shot 5 under and didn't gain any ground today, so that was a little frustrating.

"I've played a little bit of golf with him in competitive events now, so it would be fun to go against him." Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 8 in the world ranking, requires a finish better than seventh alone to jump above Tommy Fleetwood, who is not playing this week, and take the third and final qualifying place on the World Points List for the Ryder Cup.

Romain Langasque also shot 65 and was on 10 under with Alex Fitzpatrick.

