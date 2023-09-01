Sports News Roundup: Soupe surprise winner of Vuelta stage seven; Triple world champion Lyles ends season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-City to have Akanji, Foden back versus Fulham

Manchester City will get a boost with the return of Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji for their home game against Fulham on Saturday, but assistant manager Juanma Lillo was keeping his cards close to his chest over Friday's transfer deadline activity. City completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract early on Friday, but the 25-year-old was not scheduled to train, casting doubt on whether he would be available.

Soccer-Man Utd sign defender Reguilon on loan from Spurs

Manchester United have signed left back Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, both Premier League clubs announced on Friday. The 26-year-old Reguilon will arrive as a replacement for Luke Shaw, who will be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury last month. Back-up left back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined due to an injury he picked up last season.

Cycling-Soupe surprise winner of Vuelta stage seven

Geoffrey Soupe came out on top in the predicted sprint finish to win a crash-ridden stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday. The French Total Energies rider sped down the left into the final corner with 300 metres to go before outsprinting Orluis Aular and Edward Theuns, with Australian Kaden Groves finishing in fifth place as he tried to win his third stage of the tour.

Soccer-Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag

Rasmus Hojlund is fit and available for Manchester United and could make his debut in their Premier League game against Arsenal this weekend, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday. The Danish striker joined the club from Atalanta for a reported fee of 72 million pounds ($91.22 million) before the season began, but has yet to feature for United due to a back injury.

Soccer-Liverpool's Konate, Thiago out for Villa match - Klopp

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Thiago will miss this weekend's Premier League game at home to Aston Villa due to injuries, manager Juergen Klopp said, while giving little away on the club's possible transfer activity on Friday's deadline day. France centre back Konate is battling a muscle issue and missed last weekend's comeback win over Newcastle United, while Spain midfielder Thiago underwent hip surgery before the start of the season and has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Motor racing-Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz celebrated his 29th birthday and kept the home crowd happy with the fastest lap in practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday. The Spaniard lapped Monza's 'Temple of Speed' with a best time of one minute 21.355 seconds with McLaren's Lando Norris second and 0.019 slower in a second session that was twice red-flagged.

Athletics-Triple world champion Lyles ends season

American sprinter Noah Lyles is ending his season, he announced on Friday, less than a week after he captured the sprint treble at the World Athletics Championships. "And with that I say goodbye to the 2023 season!" Lyles said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Spain's Olympics boss condemns Rubiales kiss, women's league players announce strike

Spain's Olympic chief said on Friday the actions of football federation boss Luis Rubiales, who has unleashed a furore by kissing a women's World Cup winning player, were "inappropriate, unacceptable" but did not represent Spanish sport as a whole. Men's national team coach Luis de la Fuente meanwhile apologised for clapping Rubiales as he refused to quit last week, and players' unions announced a two-match strike in the women's domestic league in protest over their conditions and pay.

Tennis-Swiatek, Djokovic headline third round action at U.S. Open

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and three-times winner Novak Djokovic headline a slate of enticing matches at the U.S. Open on Friday as third round action of the year's final Grand Slam gets underway. Swiatek has been in top form in New York having dropped just eight games through her two matches and will be heavily favoured when she faces Slovenian qualifier and good friend Kaja Juvan in the second match at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Soccer-No new players expected at Arsenal on deadline day, says Arteta

Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice in the transfer window, and with three players having left the club this week, manager Mikel Arteta doesn't expect any new arrivals. Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares have all moved on from Arsenal in recent days, and even with Timber out injured, their incoming business would appear to be done.

