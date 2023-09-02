HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 0121 GAUFF FIGHTS BACK

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff bounced back from a set down and cruised through the decider, beating Belgian 32nd-seed Elise Mertens 3-6 6-3 6-0. The American will take on former world number one and twice U.S. Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the fourth round.

Sabalenka powers past Burrage into U.S. Open third round 0041 UNTROUBLED FRITZ ADVANCES

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz of the United States claimed a comfortable 6-1 6-2 6-0 over Czech Jakub Mensik, making it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career. The top-ranked American will face Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.

2132 TIAFOE TOPS MANNARINO Frances Tiafoe extended his quest and to become the first American male Grand Slam champion in 20 years by reaching the U.S. Open fourth round after recovering from a set down to beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 4-6 6-2 6-3 7-6(6).

2055 WOZNIACKI KEEPS ON ROLLING Two-time U.S. Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki continued to extend her impressive comeback at Flushing Meadows as she rallied from a set down to reach the last 16 with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over American Jennifer Brady.

1833 PAUL MOVES PAST DAVIDOVICH FOKINA U.S. 14th seed Tommy Paul overcame Spanish 21st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1 6-0 3-6 6-3.

Paul, the third-highest-ranked American behind Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, is having his best U.S. Open run, reaching the fourth round for the first time in his career. 1814 SWIATEK STEAMROLLS JUVAN

Defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland reached the fourth round after wrapping up an emphatic 6-0 6-1 victory over Slovenian Kaja Juvan in barely 49 minutes. 1705 MUCHOVA SEES OFF AMERICAN TOWNSEND

Czech Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, beat American Taylor Townsend 7-6(0) 6-3 to move into the fourth round. "I was trying to be focused on every point in the tiebreak and I'm glad it went my way," Muchova said.

"(Making the fourth round) was always a goal. It's always in your head to be a top 10 player. I just really appreciate it... and I'm trying to enjoy it." 1509 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Reigning champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Friday and second seed Novak Djokovic faces fellow-Serbian Laslo Djere.

