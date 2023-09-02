Left Menu

Jharkhand: Cricket fans cheer for India ahead of 'high-octane' clash with Pakistan 

India will kick off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. 

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 10:38 IST
Jharkhand: Cricket fans cheer for India ahead of 'high-octane' clash with Pakistan 
Cricket fans in Ranchi (Image: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India will kick off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Meanwhile, fans who are eagerly waiting for the match, are coming out to display their full support for Team India.

In Ranchi, cricket fans are looking forward to an Indian victory over Pakistan. "We are all very excited. India-Pakistan matches have become interesting lately, because of the tough competition. We want India to win the Asia Cup. Pakistan's team is also strong, but India will definitely defeat them. We expect a good match today," cricket fans in Ranchi said.

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, there is a positive update for the fans about the clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. According to weather.com at 9:09 AM IST, there are fewer chances of rain on Saturday, however, the weather will be cloudy but there is no sign of rainfall. The sky is predicted to be 64 per cent covered with clouds but there is only a 15-19 per cent forecast predicted of a drizzle.

A local fan at Pallekele also said that the weather is clear and he is excited about the match. "Weather is very good, weather is clear and there is 99% chance of India winning the game. We hope to see the match," said a local resident to ANI.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023