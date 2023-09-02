Left Menu

Soccer-Elias replaces Sundhage as Brazil women's coach

The 63-year-old Swede Sundhage had one year left on her contract and was due to coach the team at the Paris Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 15:10 IST
Soccer-Elias replaces Sundhage as Brazil women's coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arthur Elias has been appointed as the new coach of the Brazil women's soccer team, the country's FA (CBF) said, after Pia Sundhage stepped down from her role following an early exit at the World Cup. Elias, 42, joins from Brazilian women's club Corinthians.

"I'm sure we can change the reality of women's football in Brazil in a short space of time," Elias said in a statement on Friday. "My mission is to bring results in the short term, at the (2024) Olympic Games. The Brazilian team needs to become world leaders again, that's our goal," he added.

The South Americans suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1995 in Australia and New Zealand, where they failed to get past the group stage. The 63-year-old Swede Sundhage had one year left on her contract and was due to coach the team at the Paris Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023