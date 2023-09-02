India beat Malaysia 10-4 to reach final of inaugural Men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023
The Indian Team confirmed their spot after a comprehensive 10-4 win over Malaysia in the semi-final on Saturday
The Indian men's hockey team will take on traditional rivals Pakistan in the inaugural men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. The Indian Team confirmed their spot after a comprehensive 10-4 win over Malaysia in the semi-final on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pakistan reached the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semi-final. India's previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4, as per a press release from Hockey India.
Mohammed Raheel (9', 16', 24', 28'), Maninder Singh (2'), Pawan Rajbhar (13'), Sukhvinder (21'), Dipsan Tirkey (22'), Jugraj Singh (23'), and Gurjot Singh (29') scored the goals for India, while Captain Ismail Abu (4'), Akhimullah Anuar (7', 19'), Muhamad Din (19') were on target for Malaysia. With the win, India also confirmed a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.
India will play against Pakistan in the Final on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 19:30 hrs IST. (ANI)
