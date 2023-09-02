Left Menu

India beat Malaysia 10-4 to reach final of inaugural Men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

The Indian Team confirmed their spot after a comprehensive 10-4 win over Malaysia in the semi-final on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 16:33 IST
India beat Malaysia 10-4 to reach final of inaugural Men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023
A visual from the match. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's hockey team will take on traditional rivals Pakistan in the inaugural men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. The Indian Team confirmed their spot after a comprehensive 10-4 win over Malaysia in the semi-final on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pakistan reached the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semi-final. India's previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Mohammed Raheel (9', 16', 24', 28'), Maninder Singh (2'), Pawan Rajbhar (13'), Sukhvinder (21'), Dipsan Tirkey (22'), Jugraj Singh (23'), and Gurjot Singh (29') scored the goals for India, while Captain Ismail Abu (4'), Akhimullah Anuar (7', 19'), Muhamad Din (19') were on target for Malaysia. With the win, India also confirmed a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.

India will play against Pakistan in the Final on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 19:30 hrs IST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023