Left Menu

Basketball-'So surreal': South Sudan beat Angola to qualify for Paris 2024

They qualified for the Summer Games in Paris - their first ever appearance at the Olympics - as the best-placed team from Africa at the World Cup, after Egypt were beaten by New Zealand. South Sudan, ranked 62nd in the world, played their first official international just six years ago in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 17:49 IST
Basketball-'So surreal': South Sudan beat Angola to qualify for Paris 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

South Sudan's basketball team booked themselves a ticket to the 2024 Olympics on Saturday with a 101-78 win over Angola at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila. They qualified for the Summer Games in Paris - their first ever appearance at the Olympics - as the best-placed team from Africa at the World Cup, after Egypt were beaten by New Zealand.

South Sudan, ranked 62nd in the world, played their first official international just six years ago in 2017. "I'm speechless right now. To be quite honest, it's so surreal. We're going to the Olympics," South Sudan coach Royal Ivey told reporters through tears.

"This team is a beam of light. Like I keep on saying every postgame, we're bringing unity, camaraderie, love and friendship to this country," he said. "This country has only been independent for 12 years. This is incredible. I take my hat off to my players because they trusted us from day one." Carlik Jones, who plays for the NBA's Chicago Bulls, led the scoring for South Sudan on Saturday with 26 points and also had seven rebounds and 15 assists.

South Sudan, who were eliminated from title contention in the first round, beat hosts Philippines and China earlier in the tournament but suffered defeats at the hands of Puerto Rico and Serbia. Previously South Sudan has only taken part in athletics events at the past two Olympic Games.

"We're going to the Olympics. Thank you to the people of South Sudan for staying with us, supporting us. This is a great feeling. I wish I could bottle this up right now," Ivey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023