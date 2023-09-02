Left Menu

Asia Cup: Ishan-Hardik record India's highest fifth-wicket partnership against Pakistan

During the high-octave clash between two-arch rivals, India was in a troublesome situation at 66/4 after losing its key anchors like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. But Ishan and Pandya maintained their calm and guided India to normalcy, one delivery, one shot at a time

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 19:33 IST
Asia Cup: Ishan-Hardik record India's highest fifth-wicket partnership against Pakistan
Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya registered the highest partnership for fifth-wicket or below for India against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 match at Kandy, Sri Lanka on Saturday. During the high-octave clash between two-arch rivals, India was in a troublesome situation at 66/4 after losing its key anchors like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

But Ishan and Pandya maintained their calm and guided India to normalcy, one delivery, one shot at a time. Together, they forged a stand of 138 runs. The partnership ended with Kishan getting dismissed for 82 off 81 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. Before this, the highest partnership by an Indian pair for a fifth wicket or below against Pakistan was between Rahul Dravid and Mohammed Kaif, who stitched a 135-run partnership in 2005 at Nagpur.

The highest partnership between a pair for the fifth wicket or below between these teams is still a 142-run stand between Imran Khan and Javed Miandad at Nagpur in 1987. Also, this stand between Kishan and Pandya is the third-highest stand for fifth wicket or below in ODI Asia Cups. The highest is a 214-run stand between Pakistan's Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, made recently against Nepal in this ongoing tournament. Before this, a 164-run stand between Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan and Samiullah Shinwari against Bangladesh in 2014 was the highest for a fifth-wicket or below in Asia Cup ODIs.

India suffered some early blows as they lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (11), Virat Kohli (4) to Shaheen Afridi and Shreyas Iyer (14) and Shubman Gill (10) to Haris Rauf. India won the toss in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 and opted to bat in the match being played at Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan's Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023