India all out for 266 against Pakistan

PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 02-09-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 19:47 IST
India all out for 266 against Pakistan

India recovered to post 266 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup here on Saturday. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) revived India's innings with a 138-run stand off 141 balls after losing the first four wickets for 66 runs.

Shaheen Afridi was the stand out bowler for Pakistan, ending with figures of four for 35 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: India 266 all out in 48.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 82, Hardik Pandya 87; Shaheen Afridi 4/35).

