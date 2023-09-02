Rain plays spoilsport as India-Pakistan game called off

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Saturday was called off due to persistent rain.

No play was possible after India made 266 in 48.5 overs.

Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) revived India's innings with a 138-run stand off 141 balls after losing the first four wickets for 66 runs.

Shaheen Afridi was the stand out bowler for Pakistan, ending with figures of four for 35 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: India 266 all out in 48.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 82, Hardik Pandya 87; Shaheen Afridi 4/35).

