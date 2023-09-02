Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Roglic powers to brilliant win, Kuss takes overall Vuelta lead

Slovenian Primoz Roglic powered past reigning champion Remco Evenepoel to win the eighth stage of the Vuelta a Espana after a tough fight on the climb to Xorret del Cati on Saturday.

Roglic's Jumbo Visma team mate Sepp Kuss took the overall leader's red jersey after Lenny Martinez of Groupama-FDJ cracked near the finish of the 165km stage from Denia.

Soccer-Wasteful Everton rue missed chances in Sheffield United draw

Everton's inability to kill off opponents when on top in games is costing them Premier League points, but manager Sean Dyche believes they are close to finding the right formula after Saturday's 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. For the third time this season Everton created more than enough chances to take all three points, but just like against Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, they were not clinical enough in the opposition box.

Soccer-Real Madrid's Bellingham snatches late winner at home to Getafe

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham again proved the match-winner as he struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 victory over Getafe as the Spanish giants made their home debut in LaLiga this season. Borja Mayoral had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute with a tidy finish after a mistake by defender Fran Garcia but Joselu equalised from close range after the break.

Soccer-Boniface scores twice again as five-star Leverkusen crush Darmstadt

New signing Victor Boniface scored twice for the second consecutive week as Bayer Leverkusen blew Darmstadt 98 away 5-1 on Saturday to make it three wins out of three league games for a perfect Bundesliga start. The 22-year-old Nigerian, who struck twice in last week's win over Borussia Moenchengladbach while also netting in the German Cup once, joined a month ago from Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium but has hit the ground running.

Soccer-Archer on target as Sheffield United and Everton draw

New signing Cameron Archer scored one goal and created another as Sheffield United played out an entertaining 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton, earning a first point of the season for both clubs at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Everton took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, scoring their first goal of the season in their fourth fixture. Archer, on his league debut following a move from Aston Villa, equalised before forcing an own goal from visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Soccer-Son hat-trick fires Tottenham to 5-2 win at Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick - his first goals of the season - as his side demolished Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor on Saturday after the visitors had gone behind.

Burnley, still without a point, got a dream start when Lyle Foster finished neatly in the fourth minute.

US judge throws out two soccer bribery convictions

A U.S. judge has thrown out the convictions of a former Fox executive and an Argentine sports marketing company for attempting to bribe soccer officials in exchange for lucrative broadcasting contracts. In a Friday night decision, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn said the March 9 convictions of Hernan Lopez and Full Play Group could not stand because the federal law governing honest services wire fraud did not cover foreign commercial bribery.

Tennis-Sabalenka flattens France's Burel to reach U.S. Open fourth round

History repeated itself as Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka pummeled France's Clara Burel 6-1 6-1 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, ending the unseeded player's New York campaign in dominant fashion. Sabalenka had swatted aside Burel in the third round a year ago and once again the Australian Open winner would not be denied as she fired off 22 winners in a brisk one-hour affair at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Basketball-'So surreal': South Sudan beat Angola to qualify for Paris 2024

South Sudan's basketball team booked themselves a ticket to the 2024 Olympics on Saturday with a 101-78 win over Angola at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila. They qualified for the Summer Games in Paris - their first ever appearance at the Olympics - as the best-placed team from Africa at the World Cup, after Egypt were beaten by New Zealand.

Athletics-Coleman roars to Xiamen 100m title as Diamond League returns to China

American Christian Coleman powered to victory in the men's 100 metres race at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years on Saturday after COVID disruptions. Coleman crossed the line in 9.83 seconds to draw huge roars at the Egret Stadium in Xiamen, which replaced Shenzhen and will continue to host one of the two Diamond League meetings in the Asian nation until 2032.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)