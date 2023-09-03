Left Menu

Soccer-Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq from PSG

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Al-Ettifaq from French champions Paris Saint Germain, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday. Under new PSG manager Luis Enrique, Wijnaldum had no future in France and ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard persuaded him to join Al-Ettifaq.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2023 03:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 03:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Al-Ettifaq from French champions Paris Saint Germain, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday. The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee for the 32-year-old who joins former Liverpool team mate Jordan Henderson at Steven Gerrard's side.

The announcement came after Al-Ettifaq beat Damac 3-1 to move up to fifth place on 10 points, three behind leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun. Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021 but after struggling to make an impact he joined AS Roma on loan.

He broke his leg in training in August 2022, which limited him to 23 games with the Italian side in all competitions, and then returned to Paris. Under new PSG manager Luis Enrique, Wijnaldum had no future in France and ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard persuaded him to join Al-Ettifaq.

