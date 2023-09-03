Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC sign promising youngster Thanglalsoun Gangte

Chennaiyin FC have roped in the services of a promising young Manipuri striker Thanglalsoun Gangte on a multi-year deal ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season.

Chennaiyin FC sign promising youngster Thanglalsoun Gangte
Thanglalsoun Gangte (Photo/Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC have roped in the services of a promising young Manipuri striker Thanglalsoun Gangte on a multi-year deal ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season on Sunday. The 17-year-old sensation, who captured the attention of Indian football enthusiasts with some remarkable performances for the India U-17 side, became the 10th Indian signing to join the club this season.

Gangte played a vital role in India's fourth SAFF U-17 Championship title last year, scoring four goals, and he made heads turn by scoring a crucial last-minute equaliser against one of the world's top clubs, Real Madrid, during India's preparatory match for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year. "Firstly I thank God and Chennaiyin FC for believing in me. If God is willing I'm looking forward to create more history together here as a family. I am not only representing the club but my family and my people who are suffering back home. God is good," Gangte said after joining the two-time ISL champions as quoted from the club's official website.

After a quarter-final finish in the recent Durand Cup, Chennaiyin are currently preparing for the upcoming ISL season under head coach Owen Coyle. (ANI)

