Left Menu

Javagal Srinath to officiate in 250th ODI as Match Referee

PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:24 IST
Javagal Srinath to officiate in 250th ODI as Match Referee

Former pacer Javagal Srinath will be officiating in his 250th ODI as ICC Match Referee during India's Asia Cup match against Nepal here on Monday.

Srinath will become only the fourth ICC Match Referee to achieve the milestone after Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe.

"It feels great to be reaching this milestone as a match referee. It's been 17 years on the circuit for me, and quite unbelievable that I have now officiated in more ODIs than I played,'' Srinath said in an ICC release. "I am privileged to be still associated with the game. I have had a wonderful run since my international debut as match referee in a Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo back in 2006 and will strive to do my best in the coming years,'' said the former India pacer.

Srinath became an ICC Match Referee in 2006 and has since officiated in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, ICC Champions Trophy (2009 and 2013) and ICC T20 World Cup (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021).

So far, he has also officiated in 65 Tests, 118 Men's T20Is and 16 Women's T20Is.

The 54-year-old Srinath has played 67 Tests for India, taking 236 wickets at an average of 30.49, including 10 fifers and a 10-for (in a single Test). His best figures were 8 for 86 (innings) and 13 for 132 (Test) against Pakistan in 1999.

Besides, he has featured in 229 ODIs, bagging 315 wickets at an average of 28.09 and an economy of 4.45, including seven four-fors and three fifers, with his best figures being five for 23 against Bangladesh in 1998.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023