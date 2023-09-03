Left Menu

We executed our plans really well, especially pacers: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday said his players, especially the pacers, executed their game plan well in their 89-run win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup here.Bangladesh posted 334 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs after opting to bat with Najmul Hossain Shanto 104 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112 hitting centuries and then bowled Afghanistan out for 245 in 44.3 overs for a big win.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:27 IST
We executed our plans really well, especially pacers: Shakib
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday said his players, especially the pacers, executed their game plan well in their 89-run win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup here.

Bangladesh posted 334 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs after opting to bat with Najmul Hossain Shanto (104) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (112) hitting centuries and then bowled Afghanistan out for 245 in 44.3 overs for a big win. ''We executed our plans really well, the fast bowlers especially bowled their heart out. This wasn't an easy wicket to bowl on,'' Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

''We played very well all-round. It wasn't easy for the fielders to play 50 overs and come and bat, so we were really lucky to win the toss.'' With the win, Bangladesh remained in contention for Super Four stage. On the promotion of Mehidy to the opener's slot, Shakib said, ''He got his chance up the order and proved himself, we always knew he had the ability.'' Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said he thought the target of 335 was chaseable. ''The outfield was quick and the target was chaseable, but we lost wickets. Their bowlers were good in the beginning, and our run rate was really low, that's why we couldn't win,'' he said. ''We need to improve in all the departments. Today our bowling was not good enough, neither was our fielding.'' Player-of-the-match Mehidy said, ''It was an excellent wicket, the ball was coming on easy so I just tried to strike through the line. It was an excellent partnership with Shanto.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023