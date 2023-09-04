Left Menu

04-09-2023
RSS' annual all-India coordination meet to be held in Pune next week
The RSS is set to hold ''wide-ranging discussions'' on a host of topics, from national security to the prevailing socioeconomic scenario in the country, at its annual coordination meeting in Pune next week.

The three-day meeting, to begin on September 14, will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all five joint general secretaries, including Arun Kumar -- its pointsman in the BJP -- and other ''prominent'' functionaries, sources said.

BJP chief JP Nadda and heads of other 35 RSS-inspired organisations, including the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Sanskar Bharti, Seva Bharti and Sanskrit Bharti, will also attend the meeting. The meeting will conclude on September 16, they added.

The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the RSS was held in Chhattisgarh last year.

''All the organisations participating in this meeting will discuss in detail their experience and work in various aspects of social life,'' the sources said.

In the meeting, the delegates will hold wide-ranging discussions on various topics pertaining to social harmony, the environment, the Sangh's family counselling programme, social, economic and national security, besides the current national scenario, the sources said.

''There will also be a discussion on doable work in different areas of social change,'' they added.

