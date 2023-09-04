Andrew Robertson expects winger Mohamed Salah to stay with Liverpool

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson expects star forward Mohamed Salah to stay with the club after Saudi Pro League (SPL) outfit Al-Ittihad made an attempt to sign him. According to various reports, Al-Ittihad made a move for the Egyptian winger with a proposed transfer fee of £150 million. However, Liverpool turned down the offer making their stance clear that they won't allow the winger to leave in the transfer window.

Salah stayed with Liverpool and found the net in their 3-0 victory against Aston Villa last Sunday. With Salahslowly finding his grove back, Robertson feels that he will stay with the club. "For us we block that out, Mo blocks it out. We let other people talk about that. For us there is no concern. For us Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool player and we believe that is what is going to be the case for the foreseeable future. He's the ultimate professional. He does what it does, he is one of the best players in the world and he is professional. He lets other people do the talking, let's other people say what they have to say, but he's always been committed to Liverpool and you saw that with the performance he put in," Robertson said as quoted from Sky Sports.

The Saudi club is expected to make a move for the winger once again as their transfer window will remain open for the next five days. Despite that, Robertson feels Salah is not affected by the recent developments. "The club's position was that it knocked it back, it rejected the bid and that is what the stance was. For me Mo has been Mo all week. He's not been affected; I've been around him a lot and he's not been affected by anything. Mo has reacted in the best way possible and I think you have seen that with his performance, I think he was pretty special," Robertson added.

Liverpool will be back on the pitch after the international break against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16. (ANI)

