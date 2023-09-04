Left Menu

Indian boxing team for Asian Games to train in China ahead of multi-sport event

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:57 IST
Indian boxing team for Asian Games to train in China ahead of multi-sport event
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian boxing team for the Asian Games will undergo a 17-day training camp in the Chinese city of Wuyishan ahead of the continental multi-sporting event in Hangzhou, the national federation said on Monday.

Thirteen boxers and 11 support staff members left for China on Sunday, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a tweet.

The training camp will continue till September 20.

''Post that, the team will leave for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games,'' the BFI said.

Indian Squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games: Men: Deepak (51 kg), Sachin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Nishant Dev (71 kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg) and Narender (+92 kg).

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Preeti (54 kg), Parveen (57 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023