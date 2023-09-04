Left Menu

Play resumes after one hour interruption

04-09-2023
Play resumed in the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal after an interruption of about one hour here on Monday.

Sent into bat, Nepal were 178 for six in 37.5 overs when the heavens opened up.

Opener Aasif Sheikh made 58 off 97 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel scored a 25-ball 38.

At the time of interruption, Dipendra Singh Airee (27 not out) and Sompal Kami (11 not out) were at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets for India. The groundsmen began working on the turf as the rain relented to ensure play starts quickly, and without any reduction in the number of overs.

