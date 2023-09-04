Rain stops play again as India reach 17/0

Rain stopped play for the second time in the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal here on Monday.

Chasing 231, India were 17 for no loss when it started raining heavily. Earlier, sent into bat, Nepal were 178 for six in 37.5 overs when the heavens opened up first time in the middle of the match. Play resumed after about one hour but no overs were lost.

Opener Aasif Sheikh made 58 off 97 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel scored a 25-ball 38.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)