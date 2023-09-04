Ravindra Jadeja levels with Irfan Pathan to become bowler with joint-highest wickets in Asia Cup ODIs

Indian spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tied with compatriot and pacer Irfan Pathan to become the Indian bowler with joint-highest wickets in ODI Asia Cup history. Jadeja accomplished this during the Asia Cup group stage match against Nepal at Kandy.

During the match, Jadeja emerged as India's pick of the bowlers. He took 3/40 in 10 overs, taking wickets of Bhim Sharki (7), Rohit Paudel (5), and Kushal Malla (2). In 16 ODI Asia Cup matches, Jadeja has 22 wickets at an average of 24.77, with the best bowling figures of 4/29.

Pathan has taken 22 wickets in 12 ODI Asia Cup matches at an average of 27.50, with the best figures of 4/32. Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralidaran (30 wickets) has the highest wickets in the history of the ODI Asia Cup. He is followed by compatriot and pace legend Lasith Malinga (29) and Ajantha Mendis (26 wickets).

Coming to the match, India opted to bowl first. Nepal posted a valiant 230/10 in 48.1 overs in their first-ever match against India. Nepal started well with an opening stand of 65 runs between Kushal Bhurtel (38 in 25 balls) and Kushal Bhurtel, who went on to score 58 in 97 balls, with eight fours.

But after the opening stand, Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reduced Nepal to 144/6. But a 50-run stand between Dipendra Singh (29 in 25 balls) and Sompal Kami helped Nepal reach near 200-run mark. A late partnership between Kami and Sandeep Lammichhane (9) helped Nepal reach a respectable total. Jadeja (3/40) and Siraj (3/61) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Nepal: 230 in 48.1 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58, Sompal Kami 48, Ravindra Jadeja 3/40) vs India. (ANI)

