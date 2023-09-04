Left Menu

Soccer-Spain men's team condemn Rubiales two weeks after Hermoso kiss

The Spanish men's team criticised the country's soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Monday for his "unacceptable behaviour" after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup 15 days ago.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-09-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 23:44 IST
  • Spain

The Spanish men's team criticised the country's soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Monday for his "unacceptable behaviour" after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup 15 days ago. "We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behaviour from Mr Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents," captain Alvaro Morata said as he read out a statement on behalf of the team.

"We stand firmly and clearly on the side of the values that sport represents. "Spanish football should be a motor of respect, inspiration, inclusion and diversity and should set an example with its conduct both on and off the pitch."

Morata also expressed solidarity to "the players who have seen their success tarnished." Spain's Sport Administrative Tribunal (TAD) on Friday opened a case against Rubiales for "serious misconduct."

Rubiales' behaviour has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad. He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter. World soccer governing body FIFA has already suspended Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months while it conducts an investigation.

 

