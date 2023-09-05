HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eight day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 2211 ZHENG UPSETS JABEUR IN STRAIGHT SETS

China's 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen pulled off a stunning 6-2 6-4 win over fifth seed and last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. READ MORE

2028 RUBLEV PREVAILS Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev overcame a wobble in the second set to beat Briton Jack Draper 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fourth time.

1935 ALCARAZ SAILS INTO QUARTERS Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarter-finals by earning a comfortable 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

"I played a really solid match, less mistakes, played my game. I'm happy with my performance," said the 20-year-old Spaniard. 1720 VONDROUSOVA TRIUMPHS OVER STEARNS

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, with the Czech ninth-seed beating American Peyton Stearns (3)6-7 6-3 6-2. 1715 KEYS EASES PAST PEGULA

American 17th-seeded Madison Keys had little problem beating her compatriot, the third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour. 1510 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under mostly cloudy skies on Labour Day, with the temperature at around 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit). Champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 in the fourth round, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Daria Kasatkina.

In the all-American clash, Madison Keys stunned third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3.

