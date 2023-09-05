Left Menu

Soccer-Villarreal sack manager Setien after poor LaLiga start

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:38 IST
Representative Image

Villarreal have sacked manager Quique Setien following a disappointing start to the season, with one win and three defeats in four matches, the LaLiga side said on Tuesday. The announcement ends Setien's brief spell at the club, having arrived in October 2022 after Unai Emery left to join Premier League team Aston Villa.

Sports director Miguel Angel Tena will take over on an interim basis starting on Wednesday, the club added. The 64-year-old Setien has also managed Barcelona, Real Betis and Las Palmas after starting out at Racing Santander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

